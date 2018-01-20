Yobe govt receives 216 Libyan returnees, repatriates 33 to Niger Republic – Daily Trust
Yobe govt receives 216 Libyan returnees, repatriates 33 to Niger Republic
Yobe State government has received additional 216 Libyan deportees from Port Harcourt camp and handed 33 Nigeriennes to Nigerian immigration service for onward repatriation to Niger Republic. The state Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Ahmed Mustapha …
Yobe reunites 216 Libya returnees with families
