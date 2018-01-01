Yobe performs free VVF surgeries to 150 women

BY NDAHI MARAMA, DAMATURU

The Yobe State Government has performed free surgeries on 150 women suffering from Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) at the newly established treatment centre in Damaturu, the state capital.

The VVF surgeries, according to commissioner of health, Dr. Bello Kawuwa were to address the plights of women in society suffering from the health scourge.

Kawuwa disclosed this at a news conference in Damaturu yesterday, while reviewing Boko Haram victims and other vulnerable groups’ access to healthcare delivery services in the state.

His words: “The free surgery was to advance our free healthcare services by way of reaching out the poor and most vulnerable women at the grassroots.

“Other medical interventions include; treatment of Boko Haram victims, while the administration is spending N20 million a month for the procurement of free drugs to our hospitals.”

He said 500 medical professionals have recently been engaged to man the four rebuilt General Hospitals at Potiskum, Gashua, Geidam and Damaturu, the state capital.

He further said the 384 medical students of Yobe indigents are about to complete their studies in complementing healthcare delivery services in the state.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

