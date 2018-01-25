Yoruba opt out of Cattle Colonies

Prominent Yoruba citizens under the aegis of the Yoruba Summit have notified the Federal Government that the Yoruba people will not be subscribing to the cattle colony initiative of the Muhammad Buhari administration. According to a statement signed on behalf of the group by Mr. Yinka Odumakin, the rejection was informed by the repeated criminal […]

The post Yoruba opt out of Cattle Colonies appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

