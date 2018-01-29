Yoruba Youths Reveals Why They Won’t Support Buhari For Second Term

The Yoruba youth Council has revealed reasons why they will not embrace President Muhammadu Buhari for President in 2019.

The gathering removed itself from an arranged Yoruba youth Rally for President’s Second term. Unbalanced arrangements, Fulani Herdsmen killings, Economic hardship were among the reasons recorded by the gathering.

Oluwole Eric and its Publicity Secretary, Lekan Shobowale, YYC denied any association with the arranged rally. The announcement read;

“It has gone to our notice that a gathering known as Yoruba Progressive People’s Congress, an arm of a political gathering (name withheld) drove by one Pelumi Amodu is in no way, shape or form an agent of Yoruba Youth Council or working for YYC.

The gathering in its own particular knowledge supported and required an across the country rally for the sake of Yoruba Youths as a consequence of the letter of previous President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari.We at the Yoruba Youth Council thusly separate ourselves from this arrangement.

We as a whole know this isn’t a decent time for such rally with unmitigated participation of killings, mass pulverization of properties and in addition carelessness to the guideline of government character through unbalanced elected arrangement among different reasons.

We see this go about as just a methods by the coordinator to hoodwink Mr. President and scoop money related increases to the detriment of ever unique and ingenious Yoruba Youths.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

