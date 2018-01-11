You are a selfish unrepentant ethnic champion, Fayose blast Buhari

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says president Buhari is a selfish unrepentant ethnic champion.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, Fayose blasted President Buhari for failing to pick the new director-general National Intelligence Agency (NIA) from Ekiti state following the sacking of Ayo Oke , former head of the intelligence agency on October 30, 2017.

Fayose described the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the NIA Director General as a violation of federal character.

He wondered if there was no qualified person from the South to head the agency, and concluded that Buhari has successfully turn Nigeria into an ethnic colony

“Seeing what President Buhari has turned the country to, the forefathers of Nigeria, who laid the foundation of the country on equity, justice and fairness will be lamenting wherever they are now

“President Buhari has consistently demonstrated that he is an ethnic champion, a religious bigot and the number one promoter of disunity in Nigeria. This he has done again with the appointment of yet another northerner as the NIA director-general.

“Ambassador Ayo Oke was removed from office the same day Babachir Lawal was removed as secretary to the government of the federation.

“While Lawal’s replacement came from his home state, Oke’s replacement came from the north. That is unacceptable.

“With the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the NIA Director General, all heads of security agencies are now northerners and the question is, is this what those who enshrined federal character in our constitution envisaged?

“The implication of what the president has done is that, when security council meeting is held today, apart from one or two insignificant people, those in the meeting will be people from one section of the country.

“Even para-military agencies are headed by people from President Buhari’s section of the country. This is unfair.

“Those who argued then that the president made the appointments on merit should come to the open to tell Nigerians, especially those from the south that there is no one that merited appointment as Director General of NIA.”

