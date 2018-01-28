 “You better control your jealousy” – Bishop Oyedepo to Persons attacking Churches for Owning Private Jets | WATCH | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“You better control your jealousy” – Bishop Oyedepo to Persons attacking Churches for Owning Private Jets | WATCH

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In recent times, the conversation about Nigerian pastors/churches owning private jets became more intense, as well as the discourse on whether Christians should give tithes or not. On the one hand is the group saying pastors should not own private jets, adding that they are using church funds (tithes and offerings) to maintain their “luxurious […]

The post “You better control your jealousy” – Bishop Oyedepo to Persons attacking Churches for Owning Private Jets | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.