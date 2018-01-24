"You Both Are Expired" – Fayose Reacts To Obasanjo’s Letter To President Buhari

Controversial and radical governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has condemned former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari calling them both expired people and should leave the matters concerning government. He wrote: “Obasanjo (the accuser) and Buhari (the accused) are both expired people that Nigerians are desirous of getting rid of. They both don’t know when they were born and have outlived their usefulness in the political life of Nigeria.”

