You can’t probe states without Assemblies consent, Court tells EFCC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—A Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, that it lacks the power to probe states finances without a report of an indictment from States’ Houses of Assembly.

Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo made the declaration yesterday while delivering judgement in a suit filed by Ekiti State Government against the EFCC, the Inspector General of Police, the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, the Clerk and 13 others.

The suit was filed by the state’s Attorney General after the anti-graft agency invited some government officials to its office in Abuja, seeking details of the state’s financial transactions.

The EFCC also sent letters to the banks seeking financial books of the state in their custody.

Justice Taiwo ruled that financial institutions would be breaching the law if theysubmit to, release to or any manner whatsoever to disclose to any person, body or agency, including the EFCC and IG, or any other investigating body, any document, financial records etc.

Justice Taiwo, who referred to section 125 (c) of the constitution, said: “It is unassailable that there is separation of powers” and added that under a federal system, sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Constitution provides separation of powers which guarantees independence and disallow encroachment of powers.

“The power for control of funds, financial outflow, and appropriation is vested in the House of Assembly. It is the Auditor General of the state that has the power to conduct check on all government corporations and to submit his report to the assembly.

“Nobody including the court can read other meaning into the clear provision of the constitution.

“The assembly has the responsibilities on the management of funds by the executives. They have the responsibility to ensure fund management, cut wastages, reject corruption,

“The first defendant (EFCC) is bound to operate within the constitution and cannot operate like the lord of the manor. Its statutory duty is not a license to contravene the Constitution.

“I can’t see how the statutory functions of EFCC can extend to a state in a federation under any guise to the extent that the eight to 18 defendants (banks) will be directed to submit bank details.”

“Yes, the first defendant can investigate any person or corporate organisation, what it can’t do is to usurp the powers of the assembly.”

