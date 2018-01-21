“You Did Better Than Me In 2017? Come And Show Your Workings” Dalung Challenges Ministers

Solomon Dalung, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, has challenged fellow cabinet Ministers to a moderated public presentation of their 2017 scorecard.

According to him, there was no cabinet Minister who outperformed him in the preceding year. The Minister said this while giving a speech at an award event for the 2017 Retirees of the Ministry and athletes who won medals for Nigeria last year in Abuja.

“In 2017, if we are going to assess the performance of all Federal Ministries in Nigeria, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will come out tops.” He said.

“I am challenging any Minister with a record superior to my Ministry’s to come out and show Nigerians his record. There is none. I reiterate my challenge; let’s showcase our achievements before the public.”

“We qualified for the world cup for the first time in the history of Nigeria, with one match ahead. The qualification came without the usual presidential task force that used to gulp not less than seven billion naira; this means that the ministry has saved Nigeria from losing seven billion through that single effort.”

He went on to list some of the other sports that won medals in 2017 including Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Wrestling and Weightlifting.

“If we are to go by the medals that have been harvested in 2017, if we are going to attach monetary values to them, the contribution of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development through the various young athletes who have made the country proud, they would be so enormous.”

“One of the successes that remained indelible in my mind is the medal won by our Hockey team in Islamia, Egypt. Hockey in Nigeria has not participated in international competition for about 14 years. But in 2017, Nigeria competed and won bronze,” the Minister said.

The Minister also called for prayers for the Super Eagles regarding the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be played in Russia in June. “So many people, so many tacticians have been saying the farthest we went was the round of 16. I am very optimistic human being and in all my life, I have never competed with anybody and believe I will be defeated.” He added.