You have performed woefully, Tunde Bakare blast Buhari

Senior pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare say president Muhammadu Buhari has perform so woefully.

Speaking on a programme on Channels Television, Sunday Politics, Bakare said he once did a video; ‘the Buhari I know’. According to him, he meant every word in the video. But he hopes, president Buhari performance will not pushed him to do another video, ‘the Buhari I didn’t know’.

“No matter how you look at it, this is not the government we all hoped for. This is not what we thought this government that promised change in the beginning would perform so woefully. Any right thinking Nigerian would agree with that,” He said

Bakare noted that Buhari knew what he was getting into when he kept blaming Goodluck Jonathan administration. “You can blame the past administration but you knew what you were going into even if you didn’t know all of it. They could have done better than what they have done. They themselves know that.

Bakare said so many things had happened that he couldn’t even figure out, accordingly he has been pushed to the wall and he must speak out.

“They have forgotten that I marched when I didn’t know Jonathan. I didn’t think it was time for me to march again so I didn’t bother to march.

“I must give something to President Muhammadu Buhari, every time I had sought an opportunity to see him, he opened the door. And I had gone with different recommendations just as others have done.

“But, perhaps at implementation state, I did not know whether to believe the theory of a cabal or the wicked around the throne of the righteous. Because he alone cannot deliver all these things. A tree does not make a forest.

“Because he did say to me he will assemble the best and the brightest and the fittest; east, west, north and south of the country to fix this country.

“But when I read what Obasanjo wrote, and I read the list of key appointments made, you begin to think did they just put the thing on his table to sign or this is just what he did deliberately.”

