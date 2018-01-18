You Need The Series ‘Room 104’ In Your Life Right Now [Trailer]

Unlike a traditional series that follows a main cast, Room 104 changes things up a bit.

Instead, it takes a leaf from the likes of anthology series like High Maintenance and Black Mirror, changing the cast and story every episode.

Exciting? Indeed; and the only constant is Room 104 in a typical American motel.

Created by Mark and Jay Duplass – massive players in the indie film sector – the brothers were inspired to create the series after hearing story after story focusing on creepy things that have happened in motels over the years:

“We’ve been fascinated for years by funny, weird and obscure stories in chain hotels near the airports that no one ever talks about. We got to visualise them with Room 104 and bring nightmares to life.”

Unlike the two anthology series we mentioned above, Room 104 really changes it up and doesn’t stick to one genre:

“Are the characters stuck in a dream or living their worst nightmares?” tease the creators. “The plan was to be a little all over the map, a genre-less show. And that’s why we have gone with wildly unusual stories.” “We start with the main character and work from there – we let our instincts guide us. That’s how we made art when we were 15. That’s so fun to us. When we write an episode of Room 104, we let the character dictate the events and conflict.”

Tapping into diverse characters, story lines and issues – both mental and physical – each episode offers you the opportunity to dive into a whole new world.

Trailer time:

