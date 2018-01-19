 “You taught me how to stay positive” – IK Ogbonna’s Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Sonia | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“You taught me how to stay positive” – IK Ogbonna’s Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Sonia

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna on his Instagram page, wrote a sweet message to his wife Sonia Ogbonna for her birthday today The actor shared a photo of his wife with a long caption on how much he loves and appreciates her. He wrote: Happy birthday to a damsel who abandoned her glorious youth to build and grow with an […]

The post “You taught me how to stay positive” – IK Ogbonna’s Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Sonia appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.