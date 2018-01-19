“You taught me how to stay positive” – IK Ogbonna’s Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Sonia

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna on his Instagram page, wrote a sweet message to his wife Sonia Ogbonna for her birthday today The actor shared a photo of his wife with a long caption on how much he loves and appreciates her. He wrote: Happy birthday to a damsel who abandoned her glorious youth to build and grow with an […]

The post “You taught me how to stay positive” – IK Ogbonna’s Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Sonia appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

