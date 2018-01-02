Young lady kills boyfriend’s 7 year old son

A 7-year-old Texas boy died after his father’s girlfriend opened fire as the man drove away with his son and two other children, police said Friday. Greenville police said Kaden Green died at a hospital after being taken there by a witness following the shooting Thursday afternoon. The woman accused of shooting the boy, 26-year-old […]

The post Young lady kills boyfriend’s 7 year old son appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

