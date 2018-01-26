 Young Man Trying To Take Selfie Smashed By A Moving Train – Warning, Very Graphic Video | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Young Man Trying To Take Selfie Smashed By A Moving Train – Warning, Very Graphic Video

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

This video was shared online few hours ago and it has gone viral. Warning, this is a very graphic video and you have PB, please desist from watching it. This is indeed one this advantage of taken a self and a mobile phone its self.
The footage below depicts a young man trying to take a selfie as a training on full speedy is approaching from his back. He actually thought he has given enough space for the train to just pass him by because he was standing a little bit off the rail. 
But unfortunately for him, the train was big enough to get to him and smashed him into pieces. Please and please, don’t ever try this kind of thing in your natural life, unless of course you are suicidal. 
See the footage below..

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.