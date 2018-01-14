Young Nigerians who want to be president in 2019 – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)



BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog) Young Nigerians who want to be president in 2019

BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)

As the despondency brought about by the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver the massive change they promised Nigerians in 2015 reaches its crescendo, an increasing number of young citizens of the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

