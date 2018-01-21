Young Thief Taught How To Swim After Being Caught Stealing Mobile Phone In Delta State (Photos)

A young thief was disgraced in public after he was caught stealing from a boutique at Ajogodo, Delta State. He was nabbed stealing a mobile phone as the people of the area taught him a lesson. He was beaten mercilessly and made to swim in a dirty water in the area as he begged for […]

The post Young Thief Taught How To Swim After Being Caught Stealing Mobile Phone In Delta State (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

