Your Grammys Skit, “a Consolation Prize for Losing the Presidency” Trump Jr. Fires Back at Clinton

Donald Trump Jr. mocked Hillary Clinton’s appearance at the Grammys reading an excerpt of controversial book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House as “a great consolation prize for losing the presidency.”

“Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards,” Trump Jr. tweeted Sunday night.

Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

The tweet came in response to Clinton appearing with multiple music stars reading excerpts of the controversial book as a part of an “audition” for the audiobook recording.

He later added, “The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office.”

The appearance scandalized American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as well.

“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it,” Haley tweeted.

