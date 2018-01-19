 Your monthly Amazon Prime service is going to cost you more than before | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Your monthly Amazon Prime service is going to cost you more than before

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Get ready to pay more for free shipping. Amazon Prime, that service that allows us to click a button and receive anything from cat food to cheeseboards to, well, cheese in two days or less is getting more expensive.

The post Your monthly Amazon Prime service is going to cost you more than before appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.