Your new year speech a failure’ – PDP slams Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year speech as depressing. The party said Buhari completely failed to address serious economic and security issues confronting the nation and for which Nigerians earnestly expected answers from Government. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Monday said Nigerians were again […]

