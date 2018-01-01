 Your new year speech a failure’ – PDP slams Buhari | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Your new year speech a failure’ – PDP slams Buhari

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year speech as depressing. The party said Buhari completely failed to address serious economic and security issues confronting the nation and for which Nigerians earnestly expected answers from Government. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Monday said Nigerians were again […]

Your new year speech a failure’ – PDP slams Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.