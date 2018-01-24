Your warning strike illegal, unwarranted – Oyo government fires striking workers
Oyo State government on Wednesday declared the Tuesday’s 3-day warning strike declared by workers in the state to press home their demands which borders on non-payment of salaries, pensions and other entitlements as illegal, unwarranted and unjustifiable. The state government while appealing to labour to shelve what it called illegal unilateral industrial action, however, declared […]
