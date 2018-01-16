 You’re supposed to be professional, you’re a disgrace’- Wenger tells Dean | Nigeria Today
You’re supposed to be professional, you’re a disgrace’- Wenger tells Dean

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Sports

  Arsene wenger blasted Mike dean calls him a disgrace ‘You’ve done this to us many times before, wenger accuse Wenger faces trouble four days after blasting Mike Dean Arsene Wenger, Arsenal manager is angry at Mike dean’s decision to give west brom late penalty and thus went ahead to call him a disgrace. Wenger […]

