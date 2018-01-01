‘You’ve been hypnotized’ -Fr Mbaka reportedly tells Buhari
In a new year message at Emene Enugu Adoration Ground where he addressed congregants, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka reportedly warned President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the cabal holding him in captivity otherwise risk being changed, as he was the one that brought the change movement. He said: “I had wanted to pray for you and go because […]
The post 'You've been hypnotized' -Fr Mbaka reportedly tells Buhari appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
