Yusuf Buhari discharged from hospital

Doctors at the Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja have discharged Son of the President, Yusuf Buhari from the hospital after undergoing successful emergency operations.

A statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina yesterday said Yusuf was discharged following what the Chief Medical Director, Dr Felix Ogedegbe described as his “extremely speedy response to treatment.”

Apparently excited by the development, President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife, Aisha, and the entire family, on Friday expressed gratitude to “all men and women of goodwill, both within and outside the country, for their prayers and best wishes,” which, have now seen their son, Yusuf, being discharged from hospital.”

The statement quoted the first family as also expressing appreciation for the overwhelming show of love and solidarity, which had come their way since Yusuf was involved in a motorcycle crash on December 26, 2017.

“We thank Nigerians from all walks of life, both within and outside the country, leaders of many foreign countries, groups, organizations, individuals, and many others, who prayed, visited, sent messages, and generally stood by us at the trying time,” the family said, praying that Almighty Allah would reward them all,” it added.

