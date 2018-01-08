Yusuf Buhari: How president’s son secretly acquired power-bikes, DSS operatives sacked over incident
Following the involvement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, Yusuf in a ghastly accident, during a power-bike racing on Tuesday, December 26,2017; facts have emerged on how Yusuf secretly acquired the multi million naira bikes. DAILY POST exclusively gathered from a reliable source at the presidency that the BMW power-bikes, with a whopping sum of […]
Yusuf Buhari: How president’s son secretly acquired power-bikes, DSS operatives sacked over incident
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!