Yusuf Buhari in Stable Condition – Doctors’ Guild

The Guild of Medical Directors in Nigeria has released a statement saying son of the president Yusuf Buhari is now in stable condition following his bike accident, The Sun reports. Yusuf had suffered a head injury and a broken limb after crashing a bike in Abuja on Boxing Day, December 26, 2017. Yusuf was reported to […]

