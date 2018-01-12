 Yusuf Buhari ready to be discharged – Femi Adesina | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yusuf Buhari ready to be discharged – Femi Adesina

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has revealed that the son of the president Yusuf Buhari is ready to be discharged from the hospital, Punch reports. Yusuf Buhari had been admitted after he suffered a head injury and a broken rib following a bike accident he was involved in. Yusuf had […]

The post Yusuf Buhari ready to be discharged – Femi Adesina appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.