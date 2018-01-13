 Yusuf Buhari reportedly flown to Germany | Nigeria Today
Yusuf Buhari reportedly flown to Germany

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been reportedly flown out to Germany to continue his treatment. Timeofgist recall that Yusuf had been discharged from Cedacrest Hospital in Abuja where he was undergoing treatment. According to Saharareporters, Yusuf was ferried out of Nigeria through the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport early Saturday […]

