Yusuf Buhari Spends Sixth Day in Hospital

Armed policemen and officers of the Department of State Services kept vigil, as usual at the Cedar Crest Hospital, Gudu District, Abuja, welcoming the New Year 2018 as President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, spent six days in the facility.

A check at the hospital on Sunday around 8pm revealed that the policemen had been joined by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission.

Punch reports that three FRSC vans and one NSCDC van were sighted stationed at the entrance of the Sam Mbakwe Street, giving an indication that these officials might also keep a vigil at the hospital.

On Sunday, Islamic prayer which involved some of the security officials was being observed at the entrance of the hospital around 7pm. There was no visiting top government official as of the time of filling this report.

A source disclosed that it was sure the policemen and other officials would welcome the New Year at the hospital.

“You can see that we are all here till the New Year comes. This is a top national duty too. Almost every Nigerian now knows the President’s son is sick and admitted here. We wish him a quick recovery,” the source said.

Yusuf Buhari was rushed to the hospital after having a power bike accident in the Gwarimpa Estate area on Tuesday and sustaining a head injury, which made him undergo a surgery.

Although the President’s spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, had said Yusuf was in a stable condition and recuperating, the President’s son had now spent six days at the facility and there were speculations that he might be flown abroad for further treatments at any time soon.

Many top government officials had been visiting the hospital and wishing the President’s son a speedy recovery, while several groups had organised prayers in different locations across the country for his recuperation.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Yusuf Buhari Spends Sixth Day in Hospital appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

