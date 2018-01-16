Zambia Tourism Had The Best Response To Trump’s ‘Shithole’ Comment

Oh Donald, the whole world is laughing at you.

The man with the most fragile ego in the world (OK, perhaps second to Randall from Idols) continues to make a mockery of American governance, and his recent comments about Africa being a ‘shithole’ have really caused a fuss.

The White House are now claiming that he actually said ‘shithouse’, which means “a toilet” or “an extremely unpleasant place”, so good luck with that pivot.

South Africa has asked the US Embassy to explain Trump’s comments, but further north in Zambia (not Nambia, in case Donald is reading) they’ve gone a different route.

The Facebook page ‘Zambia Tourism’ shared this post yesterday, with the tagline “Where beautiful vistas and breathtaking wildlife are our trump card!”

Shots fired.

I guess only time will tell exactly how much damage Trump and his cronies are doing to America’s perceptions abroad, but this is the kind of mess that could take generations to clean up.

May as well enjoy Trevor Noah taking the piss, and get a load of Fox News covering the president’s tracks:

One day Trump will be gone, and those politicians who played along for the betterment of their own careers will be left to answer for their actions.

[source:zambiatourism]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

