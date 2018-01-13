Zapit is All Set to Revolutionize the Online Shopping Experience

Zapit is a blockchain based application which reviews products. Currently, it is solely enabled for Amazon products. However, later its horizon is set to widen to include more online marketplaces. Amazon products can be reviewed on the Zapit website, or by installing Zapit plug-in for different browsers. The user can view reviews of the Amazon product he or she is viewing in the browser itself. Also, using the plug-in, users can post a review of the Amazon product they have used already. Zapit pays users for each review published.

It is hard to trust the reviews of products on the Amazon website. There has been evidence of fake reviews for products being posted on product pages on Amazon. It is easy to post fake positive reviews through dummy accounts. Alternately, competitors can just as easily post fake negative reviews using such dummy accounts. It makes trusting Amazon product reviews that much harder. Zapit is addressing these issues for Amazon shoppers. It is a lot smoother to shop for Amazon products after using the Zapit application.

Amazon sellers can post affiliate links of their Amazon products on the Zapit platform. Users will see the reviews on the platform and may buy products using the affiliate links. In this case, Zapit will pay Amazon sellers 4% to 8%! This way, sellers will have double the profit, firstly from their product selling profit, and secondly from the extra percentage profit being paid by Zapit.

Zapit has a powerful review moderation process. This is where blockchain’s real benefit is displayed as moderators act like miners. Moderators will verify the reviews and can approve or reject them based on their authenticity. Each review needs multiple approvals before it can be published. This moderation process is in addition to the automated flag detection that companies like Amazon and Yelp use to identify spam reviews.

Zapit will be paying with their specialized token which is going to be listed in Cryptocurrency exchanges. These tokens can be exchanged with various Cryptocurrencies, or national currencies, and can even be used in trading at the exchanges. The Zapit token sale is going to be live on 30th January 2018. Using blockchain technology, Zapit has shown the way to re-organize the product reviews. Building upon the existence of Zapit from Q3 of 2017, the beta version of the platform is going to be launched in Q2 of 2018.

Zapit Token Sale Terms

Total offering: 100,000,000 Zapit Tokens

Private Sale – 10,000,000 Zapit Tokens (100% Bonus)

– 10,000,000 Zapit Tokens (100% Bonus) Public Sale – 40,000,000 Zapit Tokens (50% Bonus)

– 40,000,000 Zapit Tokens (50% Bonus) Advisors & Communities – 10,000,000 Zapit Tokens

– 10,000,000 Zapit Tokens Core Team + Ongoing Development – 40,000,000 Zapit Tokens

Minimum Purchase Value: ETH 0.1

Overall Zapit looks like a very promising concept to change the shopping experience of Amazon users and also improves the selling experience of Amazon sellers. Let’s go for it!

