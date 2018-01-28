ZEC called to rein in Zanu PF over voter registration slips – The Zimbabwe Standard
The Zimbabwe Standard
ZEC called to rein in Zanu PF over voter registration slips
The Zimbabwe Standard
PRESSURE has intensified on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to bring to book traditional leaders and individuals intimidating voters by demanding to see and recording serial numbers of their voter …
Minister Ziyambi blames voter intimidation on ZEC
Voter registration certificates, the shifting theatre of electoral manipulation
