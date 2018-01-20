Zee World & Telemundo Are Killing Nigerian TV Drama – Nollywood Veteran Actor – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Zee World & Telemundo Are Killing Nigerian TV Drama – Nollywood Veteran Actor
Information Nigeria
Veteran comic actor, Chika Okpala, better known as 'Zebrudaya', has said that foreign television channels like Telemundo and Zee World have won Nigerian fans over to the detriment of local channels. He said due to this, indigenous drama series were …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!