Zidane Does Not See A Madrid Without Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane finds it unimaginable that Real Madrid will be without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugese forward has been a subject of speculation at the Bernabeu, as he is unhappy with his contract, with Neymar and Messi reportedly earning more than he does.

But Zidane is confident Ronaldo will stay with Madrid for the remainder of his career.

“I cannot imagine a Real Madrid without Cristiano,” he said ahead of the club’s La Liga match at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

“He is a Madrid player and what he wants is to finish his career here. I do not see him playing anywhere else.”

