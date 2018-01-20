Zidane fuels Neymar to Madrid speculation

Under pressure Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday described Neymar, a rumoured transfer target for the European champions, as a “great player who everyone loves”.

Madrid are the Spanish champions and have won the past two Champions Leagues, but lie fourth in La Liga 19 points behind bitter rivals Barcelona.

The Spanish sports press reported in November that Madrid would make a shock move for Neymar next summer.

Asked at a press conference if Neymar might one day play for Real, Zidane said he didn’t talk about other teams’ players before praising the winger who joined Paris Saint Germain in August.

“This is a player who has charmed everyone, the whole football world. He is a great player,” said Zidane.

Madrid fans will get a chance to judge for themselves as Paris and Real meet in the Champions League last-16 in February and March.

The post Zidane fuels Neymar to Madrid speculation appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

