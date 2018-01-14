Zidane On Madrid: It Is F***** Up

Zinedine Zidane admits the situation at Madrid is unexpected and confidence is low.

Los Blancos fell to an unprecedented loss against Villarreal at home, with an 87th minute counterattack relegating Madrid to another loss.

Madrid have only won one of their last five matches and could drop 19 points behind Barcelona.

“It’s very difficult for the confidence,” said head coach Zidane, who guided Madrid to UEFA Super Cup, Supercopa de Espana and Club World Cup glory earlier in the season.

“We had chances to score but in the end… we couldn’t avoid the counter and… it’s just very f****** up for all the players.

“What we have to do is keep working, because there will come a time and we have to be there.

“Within all the negative things that are happening to us, we are going to look for something positive.”

“We have to get a win from somewhere,” the under-fire Frenchman added.

“We know the situation and every day it gets more complicated, so we are not even thinking about the League, just about the next match.”

