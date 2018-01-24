Zille to meet school principals amid water crisis – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Zille to meet school principals amid water crisis
Eyewitness News
Premier Helen Zille says the government wants to ensure that schools remain open and operational in the event of day zero. Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and MEC for Education Debbie Schäfer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN. Helen Zille · Cape Town …
