 Zim university vice chancellor ‘threatens to fire staff over Grace Mugabe’s PhD’ – report – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zim university vice chancellor ‘threatens to fire staff over Grace Mugabe’s PhD’ – report – News24

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Zim university vice chancellor 'threatens to fire staff over Grace Mugabe's PhD' – report
News24
Harare – Vice chancellor of Zimbabwe's leading university has reportedly threatened to fire his staff over former first lady Grace Mugabe's controversially awarded doctorate, which is now the subject of a fraud investigation. According to New Zimbabwe
Why Mnangagwa could easily pull through though people still do not trust ZANU-PFThe Zimbabwe Mail
Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for GukurahundiNehanda Radio
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says no immunity for former First Lady Grace MugabeCoastweek
NewsDay –Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog) –Reuters Africa –ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
all 33 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.