Zimbabwe Army Warned Mugabe To Resign, Avoid Being Lynched – Aide – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Zimbabwe Army Warned Mugabe To Resign, Avoid Being Lynched – Aide
CHANNELS TELEVISION
An aide to former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has revealed how generals warned him to step aside as protests against him grew, or face being “lynched” like Libya's Moamer Kadhafi. Massive street protests against 93-year-old Mugabe erupted after …
Looters return millions — ED
Zimbabwe aide: I feared Robert Mugabe lynching
Zimbabwe: Mugabe Used Excessive Force to Quash a Rebellion – Dabengwa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!