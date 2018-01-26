Zimbabwe: ED Meets IMF, World Bank Chiefs – AllAfrica.com
|
Vanguard
|
Zimbabwe: ED Meets IMF, World Bank Chiefs
AllAfrica.com
President Mnangagwa yesterday held high-level meetings with top officials from the world's top multilateral financial institutions on the sidelines of the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) as he continued with his drive to re-engage with the …
Zimbabwe university releases Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis
Beyond the 100 days towards the Zim we want
Zimbabwe – Mnangagwa charm offensive in Davos will pay dividends
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!