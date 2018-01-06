Zimbabwe: Embattled Chombo Resorts to Farming, Begs Court for Permission Seek Treatment Abroad – AllAfrica.com
|
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
|
Zimbabwe: Embattled Chombo Resorts to Farming, Begs Court for Permission Seek Treatment Abroad
AllAfrica.com
Former Finance minister Ignatius Chombo who is facing several criminal offences has approached the courts begging for mercy saying his reporting conditions were taking toll on his economic and social life. Through his lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku, Chombo …
Chombo Seeks Bail Reprieve
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!