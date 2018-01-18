 Zimbabwe new leader promises to hold ‘free,fair’ first post-Mugabe vote – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zimbabwe new leader promises to hold ‘free,fair’ first post-Mugabe vote – News24

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Zimbabwe new leader promises to hold 'free,fair' first post-Mugabe vote
News24
Harare – Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that the country will hold elections in five months, the first poll the southern African state since independence that does not involve former President Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa said that
Zimbabwe's New President Plans Billions in Compensation, Bond SaleBloomberg
UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe fires more than 30 police commanders – state-owned Herald newspaperReuters
Deployment of soldiers through out rural Zimbabwe confirms the country is a military stateBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
U.S. News & World Report –Luxora Leader –The Advocate
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.