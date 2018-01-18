Zimbabwe new leader promises to hold ‘free,fair’ first post-Mugabe vote – News24
Zimbabwe new leader promises to hold 'free,fair' first post-Mugabe vote
Harare – Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that the country will hold elections in five months, the first poll the southern African state since independence that does not involve former President Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa said that …
Zimbabwe's New President Plans Billions in Compensation, Bond Sale
UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe fires more than 30 police commanders – state-owned Herald newspaper
Deployment of soldiers through out rural Zimbabwe confirms the country is a military state
