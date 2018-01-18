Zimbabwe ‘open for business’ – President Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe is “open for business” and foreign investment in the southern African country is safe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Thursday at a function ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos. NAN reports that the WEF annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, will hold from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26. Mnangagwa, who swept […]

The post Zimbabwe ‘open for business’ – President Mnangagwa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

