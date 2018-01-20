Zimbabwe tells illegal vendors to quit Harare streets, may use army to clear them – Reuters Africa
Zimbabwe tells illegal vendors to quit Harare streets, may use army to clear them
HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe has given illegal vendors and pirate taxis 48 hours to leave Harare's streets, failing which it will forcibly remove them with the military's help, a cabinet minister said, as President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeks to restore …
Soldiers, police for vendors blitz
48hr ultimatum for illegal vendors
