 Mnangagwa says no capacity for diaspora vote – The Zimbabwe Mail | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mnangagwa says no capacity for diaspora vote – The Zimbabwe Mail

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Zimbabwe Mail

Mnangagwa says no capacity for diaspora vote
The Zimbabwe Mail
HARARE– Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe does not have the capacity to facilitate its citizens based outside the country to vote while in their countries of residence. State-run news agency New Ziana reported Tuesday that
ED's engagement efforts good for ZimChronicle
'No fighting! No fighting!' twittered ED – 'You sure know how to pickle!' twittered #FLBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
Namibia: Mnangagwa Unrepentant On Zim Land AcquisitionAllAfrica.com
News24 –Eyewitness News –NewsDay –Technology Zimbabwe
all 90 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.