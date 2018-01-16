Mnangagwa says no capacity for diaspora vote – The Zimbabwe Mail
|
The Zimbabwe Mail
|
Mnangagwa says no capacity for diaspora vote
The Zimbabwe Mail
HARARE– Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe does not have the capacity to facilitate its citizens based outside the country to vote while in their countries of residence. State-run news agency New Ziana reported Tuesday that …
ED's engagement efforts good for Zim
'No fighting! No fighting!' twittered ED – 'You sure know how to pickle!' twittered #FL
Namibia: Mnangagwa Unrepentant On Zim Land Acquisition
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!