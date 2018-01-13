 Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa to visit Zambia next week – Lusaka Times | Nigeria Today
Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa to visit Zambia next week – Lusaka Times

Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa to visit Zambia next week
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected in Zambia next week for a one-day official visit. Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji confirmed that President Mnangagwa will arrive in Zambia on Friday, January 19 2017. Mr Mnangagwa is currently paying
