Zinedine Zidane Not Planning On Signing Players In January

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he does not want to make any new signings during this transfer window.

The Bernabeu giants have struggled in LaLiga this season and find themselves 16 points off top spot following their 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

They have been linked with a few players in recent weeks, most notably Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, but Zidane does not want to make any additions to his squad this month.

“For the time being I don’t want to bring anybody in. We’ll see what happens between now and January 31. I’m happy with my squad,” he is quoted as saying on realmadrid.com.

“I have to detect the problem because I am responsible. And I’ll try and we will try. Lately we are not playing regularly. We do not play as we should. We have to have more confidence in our possibilities. Maybe we do not have enough confidence to play 90 minutes well.

“We’re not going to talk about the league every weekend, if we lose points we cannot be successful. You have to go match by match and win them.”

