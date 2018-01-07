Zuma declares special official funeral for Keorapetse Kgositsile – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Zuma declares special official funeral for Keorapetse Kgositsile
Eyewitness News
President Jacob Zuma has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country on 16 January, the day of the funeral. Political activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile has died. Picture: @poetrypotion/Twitter …
The poet of the people has passed
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!