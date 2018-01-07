 Zuma declares special official funeral for Keorapetse Kgositsile – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Zuma declares special official funeral for Keorapetse Kgositsile – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 7, 2018


Zuma declares special official funeral for Keorapetse Kgositsile
President Jacob Zuma has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country on 16 January, the day of the funeral. Political activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile has died. Picture: @poetrypotion/Twitter
