Zuma’s No-Fee Plan Imperils South African Universities – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
Zuma's No-Fee Plan Imperils South African Universities
Bloomberg
President Jacob Zuma's move to scrap tuition fees for students from poor South African homes and freeze tariffs for those from working-class households may cause chaos during registration at public universities this month. Zuma unveiled the plan on Dec …
My ass still aches, but 2018 is here
Rand firmer on reports Zuma may be forced to resign
UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand recovers on brighter political outlook
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!