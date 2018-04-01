$1 billion arms fund: Money dully approved, no illegality – Presidency — Nigeria Today

$1 billion arms fund: Money dully approved, no illegality – Presidency
The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Thursday said the $1 billion approved by the President is not illegal. The sum was approved for the procurement of military equipment. Onochie pointed out that the release was approved by the National Economic Council and the state Houses of Assembly. In […]
