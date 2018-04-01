$1 Billion 'Security Fund': Bayelsa To Sue FG - The Tide — Nigeria Today

$1 Billion ‘Security Fund’: Bayelsa To Sue FG – The Tide
|
The Tide
|
$1 Billion 'Security Fund': Bayelsa To Sue FG
The Tide
The Bayelsa State Government has threatened to sue the Federal Government if it refuses to deduct the 13 per cent derivation component of the $1 billion Excess Crude Account funds it plans to withdraw to tackle insecurity in the country. Governor …
NYSC sanctions 12 corpers in Bayelsa
God will determine my successor in 2020 – Gov Dickson
Dickson receives governor of the year award
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!